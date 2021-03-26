Ní Chaoindealbháin appointed deputy MD at Virgin Media Television

Virgin Media has appointed Áine Ní Chaoindealbháin as deputy managing director of Virgin Media Television, a newly created role at the broadcaster.

Ms Ní Chaoindealbháin has been serving as director of operations at the company, based in Ballymount in Dublin, since 2017.

“With her huge and varied experience, a proven track record within our business and industry, today’s announcement is a natural next step,” said Virgin Media Television managing director Paul Farrell.

During a 25-year career, Ms Ní Chaoindealbháin has held senior management roles across several broadcasters, including Setanta Sports, Sky Ireland and UTV Ireland, where she was general manager.

Operational activities

She joined Virgin Media Television – then known as TV3 – four years ago after it acquired UTV Ireland, having originally worked for TV3 as a vision mixer and studio director from its inception in 1998 to 2004.

As director of operations, she was responsible for the broadcaster’s technical and operational activities, while she recently represented the company at a session of the Government-appointed Future of Media Commission.

“It’s an honour to become deputy managing director of this great company which plays an essential role in Irish daily life and I look forward to working with all of my colleagues to continue this success story,” Ms Ní Chaoindealbháin said.