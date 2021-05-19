MyHome.ie reports data issue to DPC

Property website MyHome.ie has notified the Data Protection Commission of a potential issue related to data stored on its server from 2014.

In a statement, the company said: “It has come to our attention that customer files which were uploaded onto the MyHome.ie customer relationship management (CRM) system from 2014 were also, unbeknownst to us, automatically stored in a temporary folder on the MyHome.ie server. This folder was inadvertently unsecured.

“There is no evidence to suggest that the data stored on this folder was accessed at any stage before this matter was brought to our attention. However, we do understand that an as yet unspecified number of these files included personal data.

“Having been made aware of this situation, we have now taken steps to rectify the issue by removing and securing the relevant folder. We have also notified the Data Protection Commissioner and agents who have used the CRM system since 2014.”

MyHome.ie said the matter was brought to its attention by technology company Vadix.

MyHome.ie is owned by The Irish Times and is one of the country’s leading online platforms for selling homes.