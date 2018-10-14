More than €18bn already spent on broadband plan, Artyza faces showdown

The State has already spent more than €18 million on consultants’ fees for the troubled National Broadband Plan, according to the Sunday Times.

On a related note, the Sunday Business Post reports that pressure is growing for an investigation into a second deal between the State and Enet, the Limerick-based telecoms group which is part of the consortium bidding for the Government’s national broadband plan.

The Post also says that Aer Lingus and its parent company IAG have been warned by the British competition watchdog that they could be fined if they don’t comply with undertakings given for a leasing agreement with Cityjet.

According to the same newspaper, the State is to examine risks to its reputation arising from is so-called “cash-for-visas” scheme.

Both the Post and the Sunday Times carry news about troubled Swiss-Irish food group Arytza. The Post says the largest investor in the company is upping its stake ahead of a planned showdown on Arytza’s plans to raise €800 million. The Sunday Times meanwhile adds that Aryzta is facing a €50 million fee linked to the rights issue.

Seperately, the Sunday Times says that accounting changes have artificially boosted corporation tax receipts by €700 million but will negatively impact on future tax collections.

The publication also reports that Sean Mulryan’s Ballymore Group has put its Embassy Gardens project in London on the market for €182 million.

Elsewhere, the newspaper claims that data analytics company Newswhip has agreed a multimillion euro debt fund deal.

The Sunday Independent leads with news that Irish Distillers is to invest about €150 milion in its whiskey sites in Ireland.

It also reports that Irish bookie Boylesports has warned staff that a measure included in the budget on staff tax threatens jobs.

Staying with Budget 2019, the paper also says another new measure will impact company executives who have expensive electric cars such as a Tesla.

The same newspaper adds that a reported plan by develop Paddy McKillen Jr to revamp the headquarters of New Ireland Asurance on Dawson Street, faces planning challenges.

Lastly, the Sunday Independent reports that Newry-headquartered fintech First Derivatives has caught the eye of British short seller Shadowfall, which recently issued a critical note on the company. The Business Post also carries a similar report, indicating that the report is the reason for a sharp fall in the NI-firm’s share price.

The Sunday Telegraph claims troubled Patisserie Valerie’s management snubbed a £30 million deal that would have protected small investors.

It also says the UK’s competition watchdog is set to start work on an investigation into US online giants that could lead to further fines for some of the world’s richest companies.