MongoDB signs €23.3m office lease as Goodbody sale faces delays

The Sunday Times Irish edition reveals that Retail Excellence Ireland founder and chief executive David Fitzsimons has resigned. He told the newspaper he was resigning due to ill health and defended the industry body’s use of his wife’s company for its “secret shopper service.” He also defended the decision of the industry group to rent office space in a building he owned.

The sane paper reports that the former managing director of Custom House Capital, Harry Cassidy, is being held in Germany pending his extradition to Ireland to stand trial for conspiracy to defraud clients. Mr Cassidy was arrested in Germany three weeks ago. If successfully extradited, he is to stand trial on charges related to the collapse of Custom House, which suffered multi-million euro losses.

East Coast Bakehouse, which is led by Michael Carey and Alison Cowzer, has raised up to €2million with backers including Enterprise Ireland. Mr Carey said the company had continued to operate throughout the Covid-19 crisis. It reportedly ships to 26 companies.

Tech giant MongoDB has signed a lease on a new office in Dublin worth €23.3 million with the capacity for up to 500 employees, according to the Sunday Independent. It says the lease is for a term of 12 years with two five-year renewal options.

Elsewhere, the paper reports that renewable energy developer Mercury has approached An Bord Pleanála for a pre-application consultation for a €100 million wind farm in Co Mayo. It is seeking permission for the construction of up to 15 wind turbines, grid connection and associated works in Bonniconlon.

The €155 million sale of Goodbody Stockbrokers to Bank of China is taking longer than expected, its managing director Roy Barrett reportedly told staff this week. The deal was cleared by the financial regulator in March and had been expected to complete by the end of June.

Analysis carried out by the Business Post shows data centres owned by tech giants like Facebook and Amazon use the same amount of water as some of the State’s largest towns. It says such facilities use millions of litres every day to cool down servers during the summer months.

The paper also says that wealth management firm Seaspray Private is targeting €1 billion of assets under management over the next five years. The new company, which is led by former Bank of Ireland senior executive Danny O’Leary, is seeking to manage the finances of SMEs, charities, credit unions and high net worth individuals.

The Business Post reports that Soap Story, which has operations in Dublin and Belfast, has raised close to €2 million after a surge in sales for its hand sanitizers and bath bombs. The business manufactures its products in Carrickfergus.