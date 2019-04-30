Mediahuis to buy Independent News & Media for €145.6m

Belgian media group Mediahuis has agreed a deal to buy Independent News and Media (INM) for €145.6 million.

Under the terms of the deal, announced this morning, INM said shareholders would be entitled to receive 10.5 cent in cash for each of its shares.

The acquisition represents a premium of approximately of 44 per cent on the INM’s closing share price of 7.28 cent on April 3rd last.

“Mediahuis and Independent News & Media are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on the terms of a cash offer by Mediahuis, unanimously recommended by the board of INM, pursuant to which Mediahuis will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of INM,” the companies said in a joint statement.