Media should mind its gender pay gap and embrace mandatory reporting

This type of transparency legislation, like any other, should be welcomed by journalists

Laura Slattery
A group of BBC journalists attend a hearing into gender pay, in support of Carrie Gracie, who resigned as BBC China editor in January. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas

Gender pay gap reporting legislation is coming to Ireland and if the comprehensive exercise that has just taken place for the first time in Britain is anything to go by, it will prove a simultaneously wonderful and awkward event for journalists.

