Marian Finucane cash pile rises to €625,000

Media companies owned by two of Ireland’s best paid presenters posted similar results last year with accumulated profits at Marian Finucane’s Montrose Services Limited rising by €37,500 to €1.06 million.

Ms Finucane, who presents a two hour programme on RTÉ Radio One on both Saturday and Sunday, saw her company’s cash pile rise more than €93,000 to just short of €625,000 for the year ended October 31st 2017.

Separately, accumulated profits at Joe Duffy’s company, Claddaghgreen Limited, increased by €62,000 to €435,697. Mr Duffy’s cash pile also rose by just shy of €93,000 to €551,244 in the year ended April 2017.

Last August, RTÉ published the salaries of its top 10 earners for 2015 which included Ms Finucane and Mr Duffy.

Mr Duffy, who presents Liveline on Monday to Friday between 1.45pm and 3pm, was the third highest earner in RTÉ that year with a salary of €389,988. Ms Finucane, meanwhile, was the fifth highest earner with a salary of €295,000.

Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy was the highest earner in 2015 with a salary of €495,000, while only three of the top 10 on-air earners at the broadcaster were women.