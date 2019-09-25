Losses mount at Conor McGregor’s main Irish company

Losses continued to mount at the main Irish company of mixed martial arts star, Conor McGregor last year.

New figures show that McGregor Sports and Entertainment Ltd recorded losses of €309,462 in the 12 months to the end of December last.

Accumulated losses increased from €354,708 to €664,170 for 2018. The €309,462 loss last year followed a loss of €470,923 in 2017.

However, the accumulated losses are unlikely to trouble the Dubliner too much – Forbes estimated that his 2019 earnings are worth around $47 million (€43 million).

In 2018, McGregor earned a $3 million fight fee for fighting the undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas, where he lost by submission.

The bout fee didn’t include the monies McGregor received in pay-per-view (PPV) earnings, which are estimated to have helped to push his total fight pay over $30 million.

Whiskey

Last year, McGregor launched his whiskey distiller Proper No 12, and also renewed his $5 million-per-year sponsorship deal with Reebok.

McGregor Sports and Entertainment Ltd was established in July 2014 to exploit the former plumber’s earning potential and is engaged in the management, promotion and endorsements in the sporting sector.

The new accounts – approved by the company’s directors last Friday – show that the case pile at McGregor’s firm last year plummeted from €324,438 to €1,761.