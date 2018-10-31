Kingspan extends Ulster Rugby sponsorship until 2023

Kingspan has agreed a new four-year deal to remain as principal sponsor of Ulster Rugby until 2023, extending a partnership that began in 1999. The agreement will see the building materials company continue as main jersey sponsor of the senior team.

In 2014, Kingspan also agreed a 10-year stadium naming rights deal with Ulster Rugby. The company, which has more than 13,000 employees, has its headquarters in Kingscourt, Co Cavan.

“This sponsorship not only helps us to retain and recruit talent for the senior team, it also allows us to invest in all levels of rugby in Ulster, ensuring long-term sustainability,” said Ulster Rugby’s head of sales and marketing, Fiona Hampton.