Katie Taylor ‘Comeback’ doc and RTÉ drama ‘Rare Earth’ awarded public funds

A new RTÉ drama called Rare Earth and a documentary on boxer Katie Taylor’s move to turn professional are among the latest projects to receive public funding in the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland’s Sound and Vision scheme.

Rare Earth, a four-part environmental drama series made by Bandit Films for RTÉ One in a co-production with Canada’s Don Carmody Productions, received €350,000 from the BAI scheme. The series concentrates on the struggle for vital resources such as energy and water.

Drop Dead Weird, an Australian-Irish drama co-production for RTÉjr, received €400,000 for its second series. This was the highest single award granted in a funding round that totalled almost €5.8 million.

The makers of Red Rock were allocated €300,000 toward a 30-episode fourth series of the TV3 drama. However, the Garda-themed show is currently on a production hiatus pending a review of its future by the broadcaster.

An award of €300,000 was also made to Doctor in the House, an educational programme made by Independent Pictures for TV3, while Critters.TV, an RTÉjr animation made by the company Turnip & Duck, received the same sum.

Ross Whitaker Enterprises, trading as True Films, was awarded €100,000 toward the production of Comeback, an RTÉ One documentary that follows Olympic Gold medallist Taylor as she begins her professional career.

Some €5.15 million was allocated to 32 television projects, while 88 radio projects received €625,000. The scheme is the main part of the Broadcasting Fund, which is financed by 7 per cent of television licence fee receipts.

It was once again oversubscribed. Some 220 applications for funding seeking a total of €19.4 million were made in this round, the BAI said.

BAI chief executive Michael O’Keeffe described the scheme as “a key element” in its strategy to promote diversity, plurality and the sustainability of Ireland’s broadcasting sector.

“Once again, applications for funding under this round far exceeded the money available for allocation,” he said.

“However, with funding awarded for 25 programming genres across TV and radio, we are confident that these projects will entertain and inform Irish viewers and listeners.”