Johnny Sexton sees profits rise at management company

Accumulated profits at the management company owned by Irish rugby player, Johnny Sexton last year rose to €1.84 million.

Sexton’s JAS Management and Promotions Ltd recorded profits of €245,875 in the 12 months to the end of September 30th last. It represents an eight fold increase on the modest profits of €28,719 recorded in 2017.

Sexton sits on the board of the firm with his wife, Laura and aggregate pay to directors last year decreased from €150,864 to €114,587.

Sexton - who turned 34 last month - is currently training with the Irish rugby squad as they prepare for a tilt at the upcoming World Cup in Japan.

Sexton set up his company in 2010 and is one of a number of rugby players with their own management companies to handle earnings from commercial ventures such as sponsorships and image rights.

Currently, Sexton’s off-field commercial deals are being guided by Conor Ridge’s Horizon Sports.