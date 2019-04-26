Irish Times Business Awards winners cross the line

The winners of The Irish Times Business Awards, in association with KPMG, were chosen this week by a panel of judges chaired by Cathriona Hallahan, managing director of Microsoft Ireland.

The judges chose winners across five categories: Business Person of the Year, Company of the Year, Chief Financial Officer of the Year, Deal of the Year, and Local Enterprise of the Year.

An award for distinguished leadership will also be presented on the night, which takes palce in the mansion House on May 8th. The awards will be hosted by RTÉ broadcaster Sharon Ní Bheoláin, with the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe as the keynote speaker.

This is the second annual Irish Times Business Awards, in association with KPMG. Last year, Siobhán Talbot of Glanbia won the Business Person of the Year Award, Mark Bourke of AIB was voted CFO of the Year, StatSports Technologies won Deal of the Year, and CRH was presented with Company of the Year. The distinguished leadership award was presented to Mark FitzGerald, co-founder and chairman of real estate group Sherry FitzGerald.