INM to rebrand as Mediahuis Ireland from May

Independent News and Media is to rebrand to Mediahuis Ireland from mid-May, the media company has confirmed.

The change, which was widely expected in the first half of 2021, comes two years after Belgian media group Mediahuis said it would buy INM. The deal, which cost Mediahuis €145.6 million, was approved by competition authorities and INM shareholders in June of that year.

The new brand will take effect from May 12th, INM said.

The company employs 750 people in Ireland – where it owns the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, Belfast Telegraph, the Herald, the Sunday World and several local titles. The change is not expected to impact those titles.

Mediahuis saw its turnover rise to €990.5 million in 2020 as visitors to its news sites and apps increased and it benefited from the first full year of its INM ownership. The news media group said Ireland now contributes 18 per cent of its revenue.

The group, which also operates in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, said 2020 was a “special and challenging year” but had “ultimately resulted in a strong performance” despite the impact of Covid-19.

Mediahuis launched digital subscription products for Independent.ie last February, with the company recently indicating that it had amassed 32,500 subscribers in its first year.