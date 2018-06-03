INM ‘should sell Citywest plant and outsource printing to rival’

Independent News and Media should consider closing its printing plant in Citywest and outsourcing the activity to The Irish Times, according to a recommendation from consulting firm EY.

The Sunday Business Post, which has seen EY’s report, also says the consultancy giant told INM it has a “can’t-do mentality.”

The same paper reports that Gift Voucher Shop (GVS), the operator of the One4all card scheme, is on the brink of being acquired for an estimated €110 million.

The newspaper reports warns that Ireland risks getting caught up in the US/EU trade war with further pressure being heaped on the Aughinish Aluminia plant in Limerick.

Elsewhere, the newspaper says Dublin-headquartered Greencore is a top pick for short sellers betting its share price will fall.

It also carries a report that Web Summit chief executive Paddy Cosgrave is behind a new $50 million investment fund.

Private equity firm Lone Star is considering floating as part of its strategy for building out its Irish assets, according to a report in the Sunday Independent.

The same paper estimates that €1 billion of Irish pension cash is tied up in Italian bonds, the price of which has wobbled in recent days due to political instability.

The newspaper says German bank Sparkasse is weighing up establishing a community-based not-for-profit scheme here to deliver cheap mortgages and loans.

Aer Lingus is still confident that its expansions won’t be hindered by production delays at Airbus, according to the Sunday Independent.

Staying with aviation, it says Ireland West airport is looking for additional EU funding to revamp its runway.

It also reports that listed explorer Tullow is looking at more oil blocks off Ghana

In other news, the paper reports that produce company Country Crest is to roll-out a €6 million investment programme.

Irving Oil, the owner of the Whitegate refinery in Cork, is close to sealing a deal to acquire fuel group Top Oil. The company has a network of 180 fillings stations and a fuel import facility, the Sunday Times reports.

The paper reveals that housebuilder Gleveagh Properties in in talks to buy the former Ford motor distribution centre site in Cork for close to €15 million.

The Sunday Times claims IBRC is to take a possible €60 million hit as it starts to pay back customers who were overcharged by Anglo Irish Bank.

According to the same newspaper, Broadhaven, a lender backed by Bain Capital, is behind the sale of 30 Georgian properties in Dublin 6.

Staying with property and the newspaper says Pepper Money is to relaunch its mortgage range this week with the introduction of fixed rate loans.

On the same topic, it reports that under new plans from the Central Bank, lenders will soon have to explain to customers how they have the right to sell mortgages to another provider.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that both KPMG and PwC have warned recruiters they will not accept all-male shortlists from recruiters in the future.

It adds that the owner of fashion chains Monsoon and Accessorize cut hundreds of jobs last year as it closed 18 shops in Britain.