INM shareholders to vote on sale on June 26th

Independent News and Media shareholders will vote on the scheme to sell the company to Mediahaus for €145.6 million on June 26th.

In addition to approval at the scheme meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve a series of other measures at an extraordinary general meeting held on the same date. Both meetings will take place at the Carlton Hotel at Dublin Airport.

The meeting follows the sale agreement reached on April 30th between the two companies which has been unanimously recommended by the INM board. Both companies intend that the acquisition be implemented by a High Court sanctioned scheme of arrangement.

Mediahaus offered 10.5 cent in cash for each INM ordinary share, representing a 44 per cent premium to the company’s closing price the day before the announcement and a 70 per cent premium to INM’s volume weighted average share price over the 90 trading day period before the announcement was made.

Shareholders can submit forms of proxy up to 10:45am on June 24th.