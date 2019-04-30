INM says it is open to offers following Mediahuis bid

Michael Doorly, the chief executive of Independent News & Media (INM), says the company is open to competing offers for the business, following a €145.6. million cash offer for the group from a Belgian company on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to shareholders at the group’s agm in Dublin’s Westbury hotel, the board, including Mr Doorly and chairman Murdoch MacLennan, fielded questions from angry shareholders who were critical of Tuesday’s offer

‘Crazy’

Investors present at the agm chastised the board’s decision to recommend the 10.5 cents per share cash offer this morning from Media Huis, which owns newspapers in Belgium and the Netherlands. The offer already has the imprimatur of the largest INM shareholders, Denis O’Brien, who has close to 30 per cent, and Dermot Desmond, who owns about 15 per cent.

There was applause when one investor described the offer as “buttons”, as INM is profitable and has close to €90 million in cash on its balance sheet, meaning Media Huis would effectively acquire the business for just €56 million.

One shareholder, Colm Moore, also pointed to an unrecognised tax asset on INM’s balance sheet, which he suggested could be worth close to €100 million to a European buyer.

Another shareholder, Donald Pratt, said he personally held double the shares of the entire board, and said it was “crazy” to recommend an offer for effectively just two times INM’s annual earnings.

Mr Murdoch confirmed to shareholders that that other potential bidders are circling INM, but insisted the Mediahuis offer is the only one on the table.

“We didn’t put the company up for sale. Mediahuis made an offer,” he said. “It is the best offer we have had and the timing is right. There were other [bidders] involved but we believe this is the best deal for shareholders.”

When another shareholder asked if INM would be interested in other bids, Mr Doorly, after consulting with INM’s lawyers in the room, replied: The answer is yes, we are.”

Under the terms of the deal, announced this morning, INM said shareholders will be entitled to receive 10.5 cent in cash for each of its shares. Mediahuis said it has received agreement for the transaction from INM’s largest shareholders, Denis O’Brien and Dermot Desmond.

Loss

Between them, they own 44.9 per cent of INM. The approvals expire if the deal hasn’t been closed by September 30th.

Mr O’Brien will receive €43.5 million from the sale of his shares in INM but is nursing a huge loss, having spent more than €500 million on accumulating his stake in the business more than a decade ago. Mr Desmond, meanwhile, will receive €21.8 million from the sale of his shares, having first disclosed his holding in the media group in 2011.

The acquisition represents a premium of about of 44 per cent on INM’s closing share price of 7.28 cent on April 3rd.

The deal will also need the approval of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, and the Minister for Communications, Richard Bruton.

“Mediahuis and Independent News & Media are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on the terms of a cash offer by Mediahuis, unanimously recommended by the board of INM, pursuant to which Mediahuis will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of INM,” the companies said in a joint statement ahead of INM’s annual general meeting this morning.

INM, Ireland’s largest newspaper group, publishes the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, Sunday World, the Herald, Belfast Telegraph and several regional newspapers.

Portfolio

Founded in 2013, Mediahuis is a private European media group with a strong portfolio of news media and digital brands. Its titles include De Telegraaf and NRC Handelsblad in the Netherlands and De Standaard and Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium.

It has grown rapidly through acquisitions to become a leading media player in Belgium and the Netherlands and currently employs more than 3,200 people. Last year it reported a turnover of €819 million.

INM chairman Murdoch MacLennan said: “We are pleased to be announcing this transaction today and believe it represents an excellent outcome for both the company and its shareholders.

“The offer from Mediahuis represents a compelling opportunity for shareholders to realise cash for their shareholding in INM, at a price which fairly reflects the company’s performance and standalone prospects.

“INM has a proud and illustrious history stretching back to the start of the twentieth century and the INM board believes that this offer from Mediahuis, if approved, will herald an exciting new chapter for our employees, readership and customers,” he said.

INM had hired US investment bank Lazard to advise it on a potential sale for the company, which had attracted the interest of at least two unnamed potential bidders, according to reports.