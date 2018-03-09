INM profit plummets almost 32% amid challenging media market

Profits at newspaper group Independent News and Media (INM) fell almost 32 per cent last year amid difficult conditions that saw falls in advertising, circulation and distribution revenues.

Results for year ended December 2017 show that pre-tax profit fell from €41.8 million in 2016 to €28.5 million last year. The reduction was primarily attributed to “continued revenue challenges and increased libel and legal costs”. “The revenue challenges were somewhat mitigated by cost savings,” the company said.

Total revenues at the group, in which Denis O’Brien is the single largest shareholder, dropped by 9.4 per cent to €293 million. Again, revenue declines across the board contributed to the fall with advertising revenue down 10.6 per cent, circulation revenues down 8.4 per cent and distribution revenues down 9.5 per cent.

One potentially positive note for shareholders was the fact that digital revenues held their own at €15.1 million, growing by 1 per cent year-on-year. However, that was mainly attributed to INM’s classified businesses, including CarsIreland.ie, while digital advertising revenue declined “due to the move away from direct selling to lower yielding programmatic selling”.

Notwithstanding the increased libel and legal costs, INM’s operating costs fell in the period, down 6.2 per cent to €265.5 million.

The company recorded a series of exceptional charges during the period including a €1.5 million severance payment to former chief executive Robert Pitt, who left the company following a falling out with former chairman Leslie Buckley, the result of which was a subsequent and ongoing investigation into INM by the Director of Corporate Enforcement, something the group “continues to comply with”.

Other charges included a €12.7 million impairment relating to the Belfast Telegraph and €1.8 million relating to restructuring costs and redundancy.

Despite the negative picture painted by the group’s revenues, the company’s cash balance again rose in the period to €91.5 million, up €6.7 million, generated primarily from the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation performance.

Murdoch MacLennan, who was officially installed on Wednesday in place of Leslie Buckley, said he is well aware of the challenges currently facing news and online publishers all over the world. “While our Group experienced difficult trading conditions over the course of 2017, I am confident that a robust development strategy is being put in place, with the assistance of EY, which will open a pathway for us to identify a successful future for our business.”

“INM’s focus over the coming year will be on implementing that new strategy, while at the same time protecting our existing core print and online business,” he added.

The publisher, which also owns titles including the Sunday World, the Herald and the Star, noted the outlook for 2018 is for “continued difficult trading conditions within the media sector”. Advertising, circulation and distribution revenues are all expected to continue to decline while the group said it’s digital advertising will “continue to be challenged by the domination of global platforms such as Facebook and Google”.

“The group intends to make a significant investment to reshape the business and to deliver the strategic plan,” it concluded.