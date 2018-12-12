INM finance chief Ryan Preston in talks on future role

Ryan Preston, the chief financial officer of Independent News & Media, is understood to be in discussions with the company about his potential exit.

Mr Preston was appointed to the role by Robert Pitt, the former chief executive who later made a series of whistleblower complaints connected to the alleged conduct of former chairman Leslie Buckley. Mr Buckley has denied any wrongdoing and has consistently said he will “fully and robustly” defend himself regarding the INM investigation.

Mr Preston also made a similar protected disclosure internally at INM that was supportive of Mr Pitt’s position. He remained in his role, however, while Mr Pitt left last year.

The expected announcement of Mr Preston’s exit would be the latest in a series of senior management changes at the group.