INM appoints Mark Coan as chief commercial officer

Independent News and Media (INM) has appointed former banking and media executive Mark Coan as chief commercial officer.

Mr Coan previously worked in senior jobs in Permanent TSB and Virgin Media, where he was involved in the company’s purchase of broadcaster, TV3.

Welcoming Mr Coan to the newspaper publisher, chief executive Michael Doorly said “Mark’s role is to work with senior executive team to build the future business of INM”.

Mr Coan will focus on identifying new business opportunities for INM.