INM acquires motor data company Cartell.ie

Independent News & Media (INM) has acquired Irish motoring data company Cartell.ie for an undisclosed sum. Cartell.ie provides vehicle data and analytics to both consumers and the motor business.

The news publisher, owned by Belgian media group Mediahuis, already has a motoring subsidiary, trading as CarsIreland.ie, which will combine with Cartell.ie.

“I believe the combination of Cartell.ie and CarsIreland.ie supported by INM and its parent Mediahuis will provide us with the strength and scale to grow,” said Cartell.ie managing director Nicola Aherne.

INM chief executive Mark Vangeel said the deal was “part and parcel of our strategy to stretch our lead in markets where we already have strong foundations” and that digital transformation was “front and centre” for its business.