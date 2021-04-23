Independent radio stations launch paid internship scheme

Learning Waves, the training organisation backed by the independent radio sector and the Government’s Skillnet Ireland agency, has opened up a paid internship scheme that will give 10 journalism graduates the opportunity to work for Irish radio stations for five months.

The programme was launched on Friday by Learning Waves and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI), which will jointly fund it.

The aim of the scheme, which has been extended from a 2019 pilot, is to provide graduates with hands-on experience of online and mobile platforms as well as radio. Participants will be assigned a mentor and given training on broadcast journalism, content creation, storytelling for radio, audio production, media literacy, broadcast law, voice training and other skills.

Talent

“Developing new talent for the radio sector is of huge importance to the future-proofing of the independent radio sector,” said Teresa Hanratty, project manager of Learning Waves Skillnet.

Applications can be made on Learningwaves.ie before the closing date of May 21st.

Since 2004, Learning Waves members, along with Skillnet Ireland and the BAI, have invested €4.1 million in training and development, the organisation said.

BAI chief executive Michael O’Keeffe said the importance of reliable and accurate journalism “continues to be underscored in the current media environment” and that the programme would provide insight into the sector and pathways for career development.