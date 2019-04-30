Independent News & Media accepts €145.6m offer from Mediahuis

Independent News and Media (INM) has accepted a bid from Belgian media group Mediahuis to buy the group for €145.6 million.

Under the terms of the deal, announced this morning, INM said shareholders will be entitled to receive 10.5 cent in cash for each of its shares. Mediauis said it has received agreement for the transaction from INM’s largest shareholders, Denis O’Brien and Dermot Desmond.

Between them, they own 44.9 per cent of INM. The approvals expire if the deal hasn’t been closed by September 30th.

Mr O’Brien will receive €43.5 million from the sale of his shares in INM but is nursing a huge loss, having spent more than €500 million on accumulating his stake in the business more than a decade ago. Mr Desmond, meanwhile, will receive €21.8 million from the sale of his shares, having first disclosed his holding in the media group in 2011.

The acquisition represents a premium of about of 44 per cent on INM’s closing share price of 7.28 cent on April 3rd.

The deal will also need the approval of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, and the Minister for Communications, Richard Bruton.

“Mediahuis and Independent News & Media are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on the terms of a cash offer by Mediahuis, unanimously recommended by the board of INM, pursuant to which Mediahuis will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of INM,” the companies said in a joint statement ahead of INM’s annual general meeting this morning.

INM, Ireland’s largest newspaper group, publishes the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, Sunday World, the Herald, Belfast Telegraph and several regional newspapers.

Founded in 2013, Mediahuis is a private European media group with a strong portfolio of news media and digital brands. Its titles include De Telegraaf and NRC Handelsblad in the Netherlands and De Standaard and Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium.

It has grown rapidly through acquisitions to become a leading media player in Belgium and the Netherlands and currently employs more than 3,200 people. Last year it reported a turnover of €819 million.

INM chairman Murdoch MacLennan said: “We are pleased to be announcing this transaction today and believe it represents an excellent outcome for both the company and its shareholders.

“The offer from Mediahuis represents a compelling opportunity for shareholders to realise cash for their shareholding in INM, at a price which fairly reflects the company’s performance and standalone prospects.

“INM has a proud and illustrious history stretching back to the start of the twentieth century and the INM board believes that this offer from Mediahuis, if approved, will herald an exciting new chapter for our employees, readership and customers,” he said.

INM had hired US investment bank Lazard to advise it on a potential sale for the company, which had attracted the interest of at least two unnamed potential bidders, according to reports.