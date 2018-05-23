Independent group editor-in-chief Stephen Rae to step down

Stephen Rae, editor-in-chief of Independent News and Media (INM), is to stand down from his position.

News of his departure emerged on Wednesday but the company has not issued any details as to why he is doing so or when he is expected to leave his role. When asked to confirm Mr Rae’s departure, INM declined to comment.

It is the latest development in a period of tumult at the media company, which has recently undergone a major change to its board membership and is fighting efforts by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) to have inspectors appointed to the business.

INM has lost both a chief executive and a chairman in the past year.

Sources have indicated that Mr Rae will be replaced by Richard McLean, the current managing director of the Belfast Telegraph, but this has not been confirmed.

It is understood Mr McLean will be appointed head of publishing. The role of group editor-in-chief is being discontinued.

Mr Rae (51), a native of Co Kerry and long time member of staff at the media group, was appointed to the overarching position of editor-in-chief in June, 2013. At the time, the company said the new position had been created to ensure that the titles are “structured, resourced and aligned for an increasingly digital future”.

As editor-in-chief, Mr Rae had overall responsibility for the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent and Herald titles.

He had previously served as editor of the Irish Independent from September 2012 and was a former editor of the Evening Herald.

INM is 29.9 per cent owned by businessman Denis O’Brien.