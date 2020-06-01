IMS Marketing captures top award for export programme

Galway agency IMS Marketing has won an international award for a programme that aided 19 small businesses in breaking into Europe.

IMS took the Excellence in Practice Silver Award from the European Foundation for Management Development for its Enter the Eurozone Programme, which opened key European markets to 19 Irish companies.

The Galway agency ran the programme with partners, State agency Enterprise Ireland, and German business school ESMT Berlin.

Accepting the award, IMS Marketing managing director, Kevin Moran, urged Irish small businesses to focus on exporting as they emerged from the Covid-19 lockdown and tackle challenges posed by Brexit.

Mr Moran explained that his firm helped 19 companies develop strategies for entering new markets in Europe.

“On completion of the programme, all had advanced plans to break into new markets, with some achieving initial sales success,” he said.

Julie Sinnamon, chief executive of Enterprise Ireland, said that the Enter the Euro zone programme provided a stepping stone for companies to begin exporting.

Ms Sinnamon added that she was delighted that the foundation chose to recognise IMS Marketing and ESMT Berlin.