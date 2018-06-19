Ian Kehoe steps down as ‘Sunday Business Post’ editor

The editor of the Sunday Business Post, Ian Kehoe, is stepping down after four years at the helm.

Staff at the newspaper were informed of Mr Kehoe’s decision this morning. He will also step down as a director of the company that owns the newspaper, Sunrise Media, which is majority controlled by private equity group Key Capital.

Mr Kehoe, who is aged 37, took the decision to step down to seek out other opportunities in the media sector. He was formerly a reporter with the paper, before working for RTÉ’s flagship Prime Time current affairs programme,and then returning to the Post.

He will remain in his position until the paper names his replacement. The company will shortly begin a recruitment process to find his successor.

Siobhán Lennon, the chief executive of the newspaper, said Mr Kehoe informed the other member of the Sunrise board last week of his decision to leave to “seek a new challenge”.

“I would like to thank Ian for the great contribution both in his first spell at the paper and, more recently, as editor. He has invested great skill and energy in getting the best possible newspaper out, every single week,” she said.

“Ian leaves the newspaper in a much stronger position than when he was appointed, and I am most grateful to him for his total commitment to the role as editor .”

Sunrise Media has been on the market for nine months. In that time it has been linked to a number of potential buyers, including entrepreneur Enda O’Coineen of Kilcullen Capital. So far, a deal has yet to be concluded.