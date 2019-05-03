The Belgian banking group KBC, which has an Irish presence, held its main board meeting in Dublin a few years back. Its chairman, Flemish industrialist Thomas Leysen, ran the gathering in a private room at the five-star Merrion hotel.

On Tuesday he returned, this time as chairman of Mediahuis. The Belgian newspaper group had just agreed a bargain-basement deal to buy Independent News & Media (INM), the State’s largest news publisher, for €145.6 million.