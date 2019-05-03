How the €145.6m Mediahuis deal for INM was done

Belgian company bought biggest Irish newspaper group for little more than price of a long-range private jet

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Mark Paul , Joe Brennan
Mediahuis CEO Gert Ysebaert and Thomas Leysen, its chairman, in Dublin this week. Photograph; Nick Bradshaw

The Belgian banking group KBC, which has an Irish presence, held its main board meeting in Dublin a few years back. Its chairman, Flemish industrialist Thomas Leysen, ran the gathering in a private room at the five-star Merrion hotel.

On Tuesday he returned, this time as chairman of Mediahuis. The Belgian newspaper group had just agreed a bargain-basement deal to buy Independent News & Media (INM), the State’s largest news publisher, for €145.6 million.

