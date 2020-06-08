Glen Hansard firm’s accumulated profits hit €1.3m

Accumulated profits at the entertainment firm owned by Oscar winner and former busker, Glen Hansard last year increased by more than €90,000 to €1.3 million.

Accounts filed by Hansard’s Plateau Records Ltd show the artist – who left school at the age of 13 to go busking on Dublin’s Grafton Street – had a lucrative year as he shared pay of €261,000.

Gig cancellation

The accounts show that the company’s cash reserves last year increased from €779,072 to €896,685, while accumulated profits went up by €93,409 to €1.302 million in the 12 months to the end of November. That followed a loss of €61,060 in 2018.

Last year, the Dubliner completed a string of US dates followed by a European tour. However, like so many in the entertainment industry, Covid-19 has halted much of Hansard’s earning power with no live concert performances since March.According to the singer songwriter’s website, Hansard is due to join old colleagues in The Frames for a number of dates in the US in September.

Directors’ remuneration

The northsider first shot to prominence with The Frames over 25 years ago and the accounts show that the firm’s directors’ remuneration last year decreased from €307,700 to €285,000.

Hansard serves on the board with Claire Leadbitter.

A Ballymun native, Hansard achieved worldwide fame in 2008 when he and then girlfriend, Marketa Orgliva, won an Oscar for the hit Falling Slowly from the film Once.