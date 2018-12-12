FAI nets new €1m sponsorship deal with Spar

Irish convenience retailer Spar has renewed its sponsorship with the FAI, with the new deal valued at €1 million out to 2021.

The partnership between Spar, which is operated by BWG Group, and the FAI began in 2015, with the company designated as the official convenience store of the association. It encompasses the Irish national football team and a primary schools programme.

The new deal will again see Spar support Irish football at grassroots level. Commenting on the deal, Leo Crawford, BWG’s group chief executive, said: “As we enter the next chapter of Ireland’s footballing history on the back of Mick McCarthy’s exciting appointment, we are delighted to be teaming up with the FAI once more with a view to building the game further across the country.

Perfect sense

Mr Crawford said it made “perfect sense” for Spar to use its network of retailers across the country and their 12,000 staff to “engage communities and help grow participation levels”.

Under a separate commercial deal, Ireland captain Séamus Coleman is Spar’s official brand ambassador and the face of its healthy eating campaign, along with Claudine Keane, wife of Robbie Keane, the former Ireland striker who is now part of McCarthy’s backroom staff.

This sponsorship follows the recent announcement of Spar’s wider €20 million expansion strategy, which includes plans to launch 40 new stores over the next two years.