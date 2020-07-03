Draper Esprit to receive £39m in cash on acquisition of company in portfolio

Dublin and London-listed venture capital firm Draper Esprit said it will receive cash of about £39 million (€43 million) after game maker Zynga Inc completed its acquisition of a Turkish game maker in which it has invested.

The firm said it expects to receive the cash potion of the transaction in the “coming days” while the remaining consideration of shares in US-based Zynga are to be held for at least six months.

The deal involves Zynga, maker of the popular Farmville game, acquiring the issued and outstanding shares of Peak Games, an Istanbul-based creator of games such as Toon Blast and Toy Blast, for a total purchase price of $1.85 billion (€1.64 billion). Zynga’s deal sees it pay equal parts cash and shares.

Draper Esprit said that, on the basis of the current Zynga share price, its holding is worth about £88 million.

“This transaction represents a significant return on our original investment and builds on the strong momentum we have already generated since starting the new financial year,” said Martin Davis, Draper Esprit’s chief executive.