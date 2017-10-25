‘Dobbo’ signs off from Six One ahead of Morning Ireland move

RTÉ broadcaster Bryan Dobson presented his last Six One news programme on Wednesday after 21 years on the show.

Dobson will begin broadcasting on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on November 1st.

The programme ended with a package of Dobson’s career highlights and he thanked his colleagues.

Signing off for a final time he said:“It’s been a blast, it really has been fantastic. I’m looking froward to pastures new and I’m going to be on the radio from Wednesday next week. I hate to go but I’m afraid I have to leave.

“So, thank you and good night,” he said.

RTÉ has said Dobson will continue to be a key presenter for its television coverage of special State events.

"Mixed emotions" for RTÉ Newscaster Sharon Ní Bheoláin as her colleague Bryan Dobson moves to @morningireland More: https://t.co/j554wS8fDm pic.twitter.com/tbfTrlrWhL — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 25, 2017

Speaking about the move on Monday, Dobson said: “I will greatly miss Six One News but there comes a time to move on and grasp new opportunities. Morning Ireland is the country’s most-listened-to radio programme with an audience that is highly engaged in the debates, arguments and discussions that make up the national conversation.

“Over many years presenting Six One News it has been a privilege to work alongside so many talented and committed colleagues to deliver accurate, relevant and engaging news to our large audience. I thank our viewers for their loyalty and my colleagues for their professionalism and cheerfulness.”

Dobson joined RTÉ in 1987 as a reporter with RTÉ Radio 1’s This Week programme, becoming business correspondent and presenter of the television business programme Marketplace.

In 1991, he became presenter of RTÉ’s One O’Clock News, later moving to present the Nine News programme before being appointed as the Six One News anchor in 1996.

Bryan Dobson and Sharon Ní Bheoláin marking the 25th year of the Six One News programme in 2013

Figures released recently by RTÉ showed he ranked among the broadcaster’s top earners, with an annual salary of €195,816 in 2014, and there was some controversy when it emerged that his co-anchor, Sharon Ní Bheoláin, was paid considerably less.

Ní Bheoláin paid tribute to Dobson and said she has “mixed emotions” ahead of their last programme together.

“Obviously I am delighted for Dobbo; he is moving on to pastures new and this is a really exciting time in his life.”

“Selfishly, from my own point of view, I’m gutted. I will miss him so much from the programme. I can’t imagine working with anyone else. I can’t imagine Six One being presented by anyone else,” she said.

“Dobbo is everything that you want in a colleague and in a friend He is solid, dependable, kind and great fun.”

“He is the supreme anchor; his news judgement is absolutely unrivalled. His ability to get to the kernel of a story is unrivalled. He is the behemoth of broadcasting. He will be a tremendous loss. Television’s loss is radio’s gain,” she said.