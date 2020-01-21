Disney Plus and Baby Yoda available to Irish subscribers the week after St Patrick’s Day

Irish customers will be able to sign up for Disney’s new streaming service, Disney Plus, in just over two months, the entertainment giant has announced. It will cost €6.99 per month or €69.99 for a whole year.

The service will vie with rivals such as Netflix and Amazon Prime for subscribers, and will launch in several countries across Europe, including Ireland, on March 24th.The Walt Disney Company has effectively brought forward the European rollout of the new service by a week, as it was previously expected to launch on March 31st.

Disney Plus will initially be available only in Ireland, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland. Other European countries, including the Nordics, Belgium and Portugal, will be added to the rollout in the summer.

Disney Plus will give subscribers direct access to the company’s catalogue of films and television shows including The Mandalorian, a US smash hit featuring the Baby Yoda character.

The service will also include content from other Disney-associated brands, such as Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.