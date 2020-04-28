Digital giants’ efforts to tackle fake news fall short of standards

Efforts by digital giants including Facebook and Google to tackle fake news fall short of standards set by an EU code of practice that they have agreed to follow, a new report says.

Google, Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft have signed up to an EU Code of Practice on Disinformation meant to increase transparency.

A report for the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI), by the Institute for Future Media and Journalism at Dublin City University, says that while the four companies took some steps their approach was mixed and inconsistent over 12 months to November 2019.

Jane Suiter, the institute’s director said on Tuesday that the companies fell short significantly when it came to labelling trustworthy material.

“Our researchers could not identify any news item across any platform that had been labelled as fact-checked with the corresponding verdict on its authenticity,” Ms Suiter explained.

“ This represents a substantial obstacle in assisting Irish consumers to make informed decisions when they encounter news online.”

She added that the businesses provided limited data and aid to Irish researchers.

Ms Suiter noted that the companies’ efforts to support researchers appeared weighted towards US groups.

Michael O’Keeffe, BAI chief executive, said the report was timely given the harmful effect that disinformation was having during the Covid-19 crisis.

“It has brought into sharp focus the urgency at which digital platforms must engage more meaningfully with the code,” he pointed out.

Google, Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft signed up to the EU Code of Practice on Disinformation in 2018.

They committed to tackling several areas including scrutinising ad placements and political and issued-based advertising.