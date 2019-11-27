Digital experience stressed in ad for new RTÉ board member

The Public Appointments Service has advertised a vacancy on the board of RTÉ, calling for digital experts to apply.

The advertisement on StateBoards.ie seeks a candidate with “evidence of experience in implementing a digital transformation programme, or experience in implementing new digital models in an organisation of similar size and complexity as RTÉ”.

Remuneration for the position, which requires attendance at up to 10 half-day meetings a year at the broadcaster’s Donnybrook base, will be €15,750, the ad states.

However, RTÉ recently proposed that the 12-strong board, chaired by Moya Doherty, would “waive its fees” as part of a wider plan to save €60 million over the next three years. It is not clear if the appointed candidate will also be invited to waive his or her fees.

The appointee will replace Frank Hannigan, who has worked across the media and tech sectors. His five-year term expired earlier this month, as did the terms of two other board members, PJ Matthews and Anne O’Leary, whose positions have not been advertised.

The recruitment ad states that previous experience of board or committee membership and corporate governance in the public sector is also desirable for the position, which will be made by Minister for Communications Richard Bruton. The closing date for applications is January 7th.