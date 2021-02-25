Denis O’Brien’s Communicorp agrees sale to Bauer Media Audio

Communicorp, the radio group owned by Denis O’Brien, has agreed a sale of the company to UK group Bauer Media Audio for an undisclosed sum.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will see Bauer take control of the national stations Today FM and Newstalk, as well as local stations Spin 1038 and 98FM in Dublin and Spin Southwest in Limerick.

Digital radio sport station Off The Ball, digital audio exchange audioXI and aggregated listening platform GoLoud are also part of the company.

The move follows Mr O’Brien’s sale of his interest in Independent News & Media in 2019.

It marks Bauer’s entry into the Irish radio market, extending its holdings to eight countries across Europe.

Communicorp employees were informed of the sale on Thursday morning.

The company’s chairwoman Lucy Gaffney said the agreement to sell marked “the culmination of an exciting and dynamic journey” for Communicorp.

“Hundreds of incredibly talented and special people, both in front of and behind the mic, have made that journey possible and I want to thank them for their enormous contribution to the company. I also want to thank our advertisers, our stakeholders and especially our listeners, for their support and loyalty over many years.”

Bauer Media Audio president Paul Keenan said Communicorp’s radio stations and digital brands were “well positioned to capitalise on the future development potential of the wider world of audio”.