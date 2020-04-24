Davy tunes in as new sponsor of Irish Times business podcast

Irish wealth manager Davy Group has signed a three-year sponsorship deal with The Irish Times for its leading weekly podcast, Inside Business with Ciaran Hancock. The partnership will take effect from the next broadcast on April 29th.

Inside Business is hosted by business editor Ciarán Hancock and is dedicated to providing the latest analysis of business and economics from our team of award-winning journalists, and interviews with some of the top business leaders from Ireland and abroad.

Based in Dublin and Irish owned, Davy is a market leader in wealth management and capital markets.

The podcast has an average listenership of more than 6,500 plays per episode and recent guests have included Pat McCann, chief executive of Dalata hotels Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy, Brian Hayes, head of the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland, and David McRedmond, chief executive of An Post.

Davy and The Irish Times will partner to grow the podcast’s audience and engagement, across multiple platforms, as well as live events to enhance engagement with listeners.

Commenting on the partnership, Nicky Doran, Davy’s brand and marketing strategy director, said: “We know that our clients’ value expertise, insight and an Irish perspective on business and the economy. Partnering with The Irish Times on the Inside Business podcast is the perfect opportunity for Davy to support a trusted voice that provides quality and credible insights.

“Podcasting is an innovative medium that is growing in popularity. For us as a sponsor, it offers an opportunity to engage audiences interested in quality content in a relatively new and interesting way. We fully intend to be a strategic partner to The Irish Times and will work with them to continue to build the audience.”

Mr Hancock said: “We have expanded our range of coverage in recent years, to include live broadcasts, regular Business of Sport episodes, and interviews with some of the top Irish and international business leaders. This strategic partnership with Davy Group gives The Irish Times a platform to continue to innovate with our coverage and to build out engagement with listeners.”

Eimear Moran, head of media solutions with The Irish Times said: ‘We look forward to working with Davy Group as sponsors of Inside Business. The Irish Times has been consistently focused on enhancing our audio portfolio and we welcome a sponsor who is as committed as we are to growing this audience.”

Inside Business is available on Soundcloud, iTunes, or your preferred app and via https://www.irishtimes.com/business/business-podcast