Court to rule on State application to send investigators into INM

The High Court will rule this afternoon on the application by the State’s corporate watchdog to have inspectors appointed to Independent News & Media (INM) to investigate a range of potentially “unlawful” behaviour including a data breach.

INM has opposed the application by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement on the grounds that the presence of inspectors would damage the stock market-listed business.

INM has also argued that inspectors are not required because the company is itself prepared to take action against anybody who facilitated allegedly wrongful behaviour at INM in the past.

The ODCE’s investigation into the publishing group was sparked by a whistleblower complaint made by its former chief executive, Robert Pitt. He made a series of allegations against INM’s former chairman, Leslie Buckley, who was a representative on the board of INM’s main shareholder, Denis O’Brien.

Mr Pitt alleged to the ODCE that Mr Buckley, who left the board earlier this year, put inappropriate pressure on him to pay a high price for radio station Newstalk, which was put up for sale by Mr O’Brien’s Communicorp. Mr Pitt’s account was supported by a similar protected disclosure made by Ryan Preston, INM’s chief financial officer.

The ODCE also presented the High Court with emails that it says show that outside IT and cybersecurity experts hired on behalf of Mr Buckley secretly downloaded data from its servers and took it offsite to be “interrogated” for information about people.

The list of people whose data was allegedly “interrogated” includes journalists and lawyers who have crossed swords with Mr O’Brien in the past. Mr Buckley, who is being sued by INM, has said he will defend himself against “each and every” allegation and argued the data interrogation was part of a cost-cutting exercise.

Mr Justice Peter Kelly, the president of the High Court, is due to rule on the ODCE’s application for inspectors at about 2pm.