Cork native Samantha Barry named as editor-in-chief of ‘Glamour’

Cork native Samantha Barry has been named editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine.

The 36 year-old media executive will become the eighth editor of the magazine since it was founded in 1939. Ms Barry was most recently head of social media at CNN. Currently based in New York, she previously worked in RTÉ and Newstalk as a reporter, as well as for BBC World News.

Condé Nast, which owns the title, made the announcement on Monday. The appointment was first reported by The New York Times.

Ms Barry’s background in digital media world is seen as a significant move for the magazine as it faces the challenges of a changed media landscape. The UK edition of the publication adopted a digital-first strategy late last year, and has curtailed its print publications.

Announcing the appointment, Condé Nast’s Anna Wintour said Barry was “fearless - like so many leaders of the moment - and has both a reverence for Glamour’s history and a crystal clear view of its future in the digital environment.” She noted that the new editor would be the publication’s first “digital-native editor... which is to say she arrives from the future rather than the past.”

A DCU graduate, Barry is a fellow of Columbia University’s Sulzberger executive programme and is also a guest lecturer at Yale. She is the recipient of several awards for her work in spearheading CNN’s 2016 US presidential election coverage across social platforms.

“I could not be more proud to take the reigns of an iconic women’s brand at this pivotal moment for all women’s voices,” Barry said. “I look forward to building on the brand’s success, and sharing Glamour with audiences everywhere.”

Condé Nast is one of the largest print and digital media companies in the world, counting the New Yorker, Vogue and GQ among its titles.