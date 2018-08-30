Complaint about nightclub’s female golfer ‘19th hole’ advert upheld

The advertising watchdog has upheld complaints against a Donegal nightclub over an advert featuring a close-up rear view of a woman golfer with the text “Libertys Your 19th Hole for the Summer”.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASAI) said in light of the 64 complaints received about the billboard and social media advertisement last May by Liberty’s night club in Buncrana, it had caused “grave and widespread offence”.

The main issues raised were in relation to it being offensive, misogynistic and promoting a rape culture, the authority said in its latest complaints bulletin.

“Many complainants considered that the advertisement had an inappropriate focus on the image of the woman’s bottom and that the depiction of the woman reduced her to a sexual object and that she was objectified in the advertisement.

“Some complainants considered that the advertisement implied that the woman was a ‘golf hole’, and a number of complainants suggested that despite the golfing term ‘19th hole’ relating to a club bar, in this case it was a reference to the woman’s bottom,” the authority said.

“Many complainants also considered the implication was that men could access sex with young women at the nightclub and that it prompted sexually predatory behaviour,” it added.

In its response the advertiser said that no offence had been intended by their advertising. It said the term 19th hole was a “slang term for a pub or bar after a round of golf”.

Complaints were also upheld against airline Ryanair over an ad on its Facebook and Twitter accounts which depicted a man lying on a beach on his side, as if asleep. An empty unidentified bottle was beside him.

The text urged Leaving Cert and A-Level students to “plan your dream summer holiday now so you have something to look forward to”.

The Authority said 12 complaints were received about the advert, with many saying it normalised and encouraged drunken behaviour.

The airline said it was not its intention to promote the misuse of alcohol and it had removed the post immediately on being contacted by the ASAI.

The complaints committee said the advertiser implied holidays by those groups involved excessive drinking and may include those under the legal drinking age.

Influencer

A separate finding was made against a blogger, Faces by Grace, for promoting Boots on Instagram without flagging the content as sponsored.

The blogger said it had been “a case of human error” and she apologised for any confusion caused.

ASAI chief executive Orla Twomey noted it was the second time a complaint involving a collaboration between a brand and an “influencer” or blogger had been upheld by the complaints committee.

“Over the past few years, we have spent considerable time highlighting awareness in relation to advertising best practice within this space to ensure all relevant parties are equipped with the knowledge and resources to correctly identify commercial marketing content across their platforms,” she said.

Ms Twomey said the authority was committed to ensuring all marketing communications were “legal, truthful, decent and honest”.