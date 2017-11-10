Clear Channel Ireland wins Tesco contract to install digital advertising screens

Out-of-home advertising group Clear Channel Ireland has won a contract to install 70 digital screens in Tesco stores.

Clear Channel will launch the Tesco Live network of 70-inch high-definition screens and will be responsible for maintaining and selling the associated advertising space at selected Tesco stores.

The screens will be located at the entrance to Tesco Stores and will be provided by British digital signage company Amscreen. The first screens will be in place at the end of this month.

“We are delighted to win the Tesco contract at this exciting time for out-of-home in Ireland. This is a significant investment in digital out-of-home,” said Clear Channel Ireland managing director Terry Buckley.

Tesco Ireland marketing director Ruairi Twomey said the screens would bring shoppers “new, relevant advertising content across our stores”.

Clear Channel Northern Ireland is also installing digital screens at bus shelters as part of is contract with Translink for the management of the 1,400-strong bus shelter estate in Northern Ireland. Some 70 Adshel Live digital screens, will be introduced and will again be provided by Amscreen.

CCI is part of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO), an out-of-home advertising company with operations in more than 40 countries. CCO is, in turn, part of iHeartMedia, the global media and entertainment company.

Amscreen has a network of 15,000 screens across Europe with retail partners including BP, Shell and Costa Coffee as well as Tesco. The chairman of Amscreen’s parent group, Amshold, is Alan Sugar, the entrepreneur best known for founding electronics company Amstrad and starring in the BBC’s The Apprentice.