Elites know they’ve made it to the top of Irish society when their surname becomes redundant, and most people refer to them solely by their first name. When somebody says something about Enda, we all know who they are likely talking about. The same goes for Bertie, Lucinda, Miriam or Roy.

To those who know him well, and to many more in business and media who don’t, Denis O’Brien is most often referred to simply as Denis, Ireland’s richest and most powerful businessman and, latterly, one of its foremost litigants.