Business journalist group launches annual corporate event

The Business Journalists Association of Ireland (BJAI) has launched its annual corporate challenge quiz in aid of the Dublin Simon Community.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 15th, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Golden Lane, with RTÉ’s Bryan Dobson as quizmaster and University College Dublin lecturer Niamh Brennan as adjudicator.

This year’s event is sponsored by Hostelworld and airport operator DAA while the Reputations Agency is donating event management and public relations services.

Each year the event attracts some of the top names from the legal, business and communications sectors and raises more than €50,000 for the homeless charity.

“The BJAI Corporate Challenge fundraising initiative has been a vital fundraising lifeline for Dublin Simon Community over the years,”Justyna Drogomirecka of the Dublin Simon Community said.

“The funds raised on the night help us to provide vital services to those who rely on us each day,” she said. The cost for a corporate table of four is €1,000. A journalist will also join a corporate table and act as an additional team member for the evening’s quiz. Last year’s winner was legal firm William Fry.