Brendan O’Carroll in the money as profits double for Mrs Brown’s boy

The earning power of Agnes Brown shows no sign of slowing down as profits at a Brendan O’Carroll entertainment company almost doubled to €643,876 last year.

New accounts filed by BOC-PIX Ltd show Brendan O’Carroll and his wife, Jennifer Gibney have garnered almost €2 million in dividends from the company over the past two years.

Last year, the two shared dividends of €616,006 and this followed a dividend payout of €1.314 million in 2017.

It brings to €5 million their shared dividends from their two companies Mrs Browns Boys Ltd and BOC-PIX Ltd since 2015.

The new accounts show the company’s accumulated profits at the end of last August totalled €31,887 after the dividend pay-out.

O’Carroll generates much of his income from touring, while the appeal of the TV programme shows no sign of abating, with Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special the most watched TV programme in Ireland for Christmas 2018.