Boxing streaming service DAZN coming to Ireland

Sports streaming company DAZN will launch in the Republic in May, but the boxing focused group is yet to reveal the price punters will pay to access its service.

DAZN, pronounced Dazone, is a sports streaming subscription service that launched in 2016 and is currently available in Japan, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Canada and the US.

The business will this year expand to more than 200 countries with the first global event on the service being Canelo Alvarez’s soon to be announced fight scheduled to take place on May 2nd.

In a statement, the company said the first phase of its global expansion will be an English-language service focused on boxing. It holds rights to matches from promotional companies such as Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom Boxing USA and GGG Promotions.

“Beginning this spring, most of the world will have access to DAZN and its unmatched schedule of boxing events,” said DAZN executive chairman John Skipper. “Our roster of championship fighters represents some of the world’s most popular athletes and we’ll be working with them to stage spectacular international events for years to come.”

Pricing schedule

A spokesman said the pricing schedule for the service will be announced in the coming weeks. It is unclear whether boxing matches are offered on a pay-per-view basis, as is often the case as it stands.

DAZN’s service will be available on devices including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and game consoles. The business was originally established under the Perform Group, a sports media company in which billionaire Leonard Blavatnik held a majority stake.

The company recently won rights to the high profile boxing rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson fury in some of its territories.