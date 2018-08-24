Bord Gáis Energy renews naming rights deal for Dublin theatre

Bord Gáis Energy has renewed its naming rights agreement with Crownway Entertainment for the 2,111-seat theatre in Grand Canal Square in Dublin, which has been known as the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre since 2012.

The value of the new sponsorship deal, which runs until 2026, is understood to be in line with the previous agreement, which was reported to be worth €4.5 million.

The venue hosts half a million people annually to its programme of touring West End productions, musicals, opera, ballet and music performances.

Under the contract extension, Bord Gáis Energy will continue to offer benefits such as VIP nights and access to pre-sale tickets to customers who have signed up to its “rewards club” scheme, which has 275,000 members.

As well as its naming rights deal with the theatre, Bord Gáis Energy sponsors the GAA All-Ireland hurling championship and has a partnership with Tesco.

“We’re delighted to be extending this partnership until 2026 and look forward to another great seven years working with Crownway Entertainment, [Managers] Live Nation and the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre team to enhance the experience of both theatregoers and our customers,” said Bord Gáis Energy’s interim managing director Mark Prentice.

Crownway Entertainment chairman John Gallagher said the extension of the sponsorship was an “endorsement” of the venue’s offering and its staff.

“As owner of the theatre, Crownway is committed for the long term to continually invest in making it a world class entertainment venue and a landmark building for the city.”

More than 4.5 million theatregoers have attended the venue, originally called the Grand Canal Theatre, since it opened in 2010.