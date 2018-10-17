Axonista lends interactive touch to video platform

Irish video technology company Axonista has partnered with Dutch factual content producers Off The Fence on an interactive video-on-demand platform “dedicated to our future on this planet”.

The WaterBear Network, created by the Amsterdam-headquartered documentary specialists, has the backing of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) including the World Wildlife Fund, Sea Shepherd, Tusk and African Parks.

Axonista’s Ediflo technology, which turns digital video content into an interactive experience, will underpin the conservation-themed platform.

The idea is that the content streamed on WaterBear will encourage users to take action on local and global science, education and environmental initiatives, with WaterBear connecting viewers to NGOs.

Axonista chief executive Claire McHugh said it was a “really exciting win” for the Dublin and New York-based company as it seeks to expand its customer base outside television networks.

The company, which has received funding from Enterprise Ireland and the EU’s Horizon 2020 SME programme, has worked with media companies including shopping network QVC, Virgin Media and Viacom.

Off the Fence, founded by Ellen Windemuth, has offices in seven cities worldwide, from which it produces, acquires and distributes a large catalogue of factual content, including multiple natural history titles.

A water bear is another name for a tardigrade, a tiny creature about 1mm long that are said to be the toughest animal on earth.