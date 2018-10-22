Audio news firm Noa adds ‘Law Society Gazette’ to app

Irish media start-up Noa, which narrates written journalism in audio form, has added the Law Society Gazette to its client list.

Noa said it planned to narrate between 10 and 15 articles a month from the gazette, which is published on the first Friday of every month and has a circulation of 36,000.

“The addition of the gazette to Noa will be our first move to on-board industry specific publications,” chief executive Gareth Hickey said.

“The idea was initially floated in February when speaking with a corporate law firm here in Dublin. They indicated that the gazette is widely read by practising solicitors and sits on every fee-earner’s desk,” he said.

The Dublin company’s app now offers spoken-word versions of articles from nine news publishers, including The Irish Times, and is on track to reach 12 by the end of 2018. It recently added the New York Times and the Economist to its list. The other publishers in its line-up are the Financial Times, Bloomberg, the Independent (UK), Business Insider and the Evening Standard, while it will begin testing a German-language offering in November.