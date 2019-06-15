Accumulated profits at PR agency Q4 rose to €1.9m last year, accounts show

Accumulated profits at Dublin-based leading public relations agency Q4 increased by 1.2 per cent to just more than €1.9 million, latest abridged accounts show.

The total remuneration paid to directors and key account management personnel rose to €2.82 million in the 12 months to the end of June 2018 from €2.8 million the previous year. This comprised pay of €2.62 million and pension contributions of €205,000, which was up substantially from the €60,000 paid in the previous year.

Creditors were owed €803,810 at the end of June 2018. This included €22,500 in corporation tax, €134,541 to trade creditors, and €646,679 in accruals and deferred income.

Set up in 2003, the PR agency is joined co-owned by Jackie Gallagher, Gerry O’Sullivan, Martin Mackin and Angie Kinane. Its portfolio of clients includes Microsoft, Ires, the State’s biggest residential landlord, industry group Insurance Ireland, State agency Coillte, British grocery chain Tesco, US property group Hines, and Big Four accounting firm KPMG.