Accumulated profits at Pat Kenny’s media company hits €1.52m

Accumulated profits at Pat Kenny’s media firm topped the €1.52 million mark last year as his company enjoyed another strong year.

New figures just filed by Pat Kenny Media Services Ltd with the Companies Office show that accumulated profits at the firm last year jumped by €167,144 f to €1.52 million. It had profits of €163,814 in 2017 and €213,177 in 2016.

The firm’s cash pile in the 12 months to the end of June last decreased marginally from €1.05 million to €1.01 million.

The drop in cash at the company is attributable to the firm investing in property during the year with the the firm’s tangible assets increasing from €1,084 to €300,804.

The value of the company’s financial assets last year reduced from €392,697 to €272,698.

Pat and wife Kathy are the only two directors and shared remuneration of €301,975.

This is made up of €201,975 in pay and €100,000 in pension contributions.

The wealth of the firm has soared since Kenny’s move to Newstalk in 2013 from RTE as the broadcaster has mixed his radio work with TV gigs at Virgin Media.

Kenny turned 71 earlier this year .