Meath students come second in European financial education quiz

Do you know your APR from your VAT and your disposable income from your variable rates? Well two students from O’Carolan College in Nobber, Co Meath, certainly do.

Michael McGovern and Ciarmhac O’Fionnagáin, two 14-year-old business students from the school, represented Ireland and came second in the European finals of a financial education quiz, the European Money Quiz, on Tuesday, May 8th. Up against students from 25 other countries, the Irish team secured second place in a tight competition, losing out to Poland in the top spot, but inching ahead of the German team to claim second place.

Europe-wide competition

The students earned their spot in the Europe-wide competition having been victorious in the Irish leg of the competition in March, which was run by the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) as part of its financial education programme. Hundreds of students across Ireland, in teams of two, played the quiz simultaneously in a real time Kahoot! webcast on YouTube, answering a range of financial-education-related questions.

The European quiz is a joint initiative between the European Banking Federation and 30 banking associations across Europe – including BPFI – and the aim of the quiz is to promote financial literacy among students aged 13-15.